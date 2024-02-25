Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Tulane after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 38-37 lead against UAB.

Tulane came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: UAB 17-9, Tulane 13-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the UAB Blazers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The game is expected to be a close one, with Tulane going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Tulane's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They fell 81-67 to the Pirates. Tulane found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaylen Forbes, who scored 21 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Forbes is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, UAB's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 94-71 walloping at the hands of the Owls. UAB was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-24.

Despite the defeat, UAB had strong showings from Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Javian Davis, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

The Green Wave's loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-12. As for the Blazers, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tulane hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.8 points per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tulane came up short against the Blazers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 83-69. Will Tulane have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Tulane is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.