We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the college basketball schedule as the UAB Blazers and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane is 13-12 overall and 10-4 at home, while UAB is 17-9 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Blazers have dominated this series over the years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings against the Green Wave.

This time around, Tulane is favored by 2 points in the latest Tulane vs. UAB odds, and the over/under is 161.5 points. Before entering any UAB vs. Tulane picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UAB vs. Tulane. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Tulane vs. UAB spread: Tulane -2

Tulane vs. UAB over/under: 161.5 points

Tulane vs. UAB money line: Tulane: -136, UAB: +115

Tulane vs. UAB picks: See picks here

What you need to know about UAB

UAB unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Wednesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Blazers as they lost 94-71 to the Rice Owls. UAB didn't live up to its potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought the Blazers had coming into the game.

UAB's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Javian Davis who scored 10 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Even though they lost, the Blazers dominated the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rice only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

What you need to know about Tulane

Meanwhile, Tulane's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after its third straight defeat. The Green Wave took an 81-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the East Carolina Pirates.

Even though the team lost, the Green Wave still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaylen Forbes, who scored 21 points along with two steals. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

How to make Tulane vs. UAB picks

The model has simulated Tulane vs. UAB 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UAB vs. Tulane, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 136-89 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.