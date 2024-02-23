Halftime Report

UC San Diego and the Highlanders have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 32-24, UC San Diego has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If UC San Diego keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-9 in no time. On the other hand, UC Riverside will have to make due with a 12-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: UC San Diego 17-9, UC Riverside 12-15

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Riverside will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UC San Diego Tritons will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UC Riverside had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 67-61 victory over the Aggies.

Meanwhile, the Tritons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans on Saturday, taking the game 76-69. The win made it back-to-back wins for UC San Diego.

The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 12-15. As for the Tritons, they pushed their record up to 17-9 with that win, which was their eighth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Riverside and the Tritons were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Highlanders came up empty-handed after a 66-65 defeat. Will UC Riverside have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UC San Diego is a 3-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UC San Diego.