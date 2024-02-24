Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for UCF after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against Texas Tech.

UCF came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Texas Tech 19-7, UCF 13-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the UCF Knights are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Addition Financial Arena. Texas Tech is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, Texas Tech's game was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 82-81 victory over the Horned Frogs.

Texas Tech can attribute much of their success to Pop Isaacs, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and two steals, and Joe Toussaint, who scored 14 points along with seven assists and three steals. Isaacs didn't help Texas Tech's cause all that much against the Cyclones on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, UCF's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 77-67 to the Mountaineers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 144 point over/under.

UCF's loss came about despite a quality game from Darius Johnson, who scored 29 points along with four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Johnson has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Marchelus Avery, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

The Red Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season. As for the Knights, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-12 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Texas Tech have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for UCF, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given Texas Tech's sizable advantage in that area, the Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas Tech beat the Knights 66-59 when the teams last played two weeks ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UCF is a slight 1-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Red Raiders as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.