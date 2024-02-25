Halftime Report
UConn fell flat on their face against the Bluejays last Tuesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. UConn has jumped out to a quick 31-21 lead against the Wildcats.
If UConn keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-3 in no time. On the other hand, Villanova will have to make due with a 15-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Villanova Wildcats @ UConn Huskies
Current Records: Villanova 15-11, UConn 24-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: FOX
- Ticket Cost: $149.49
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Villanova Wildcats and the UConn Huskies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Villanova is coming into the match hot, having won their last three games.
Last Tuesday, the Wildcats earned a 72-62 win over the Bulldogs.
Eric Dixon was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 22 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Moore, who scored 13 points.
Meanwhile, after a string of 14 wins, UConn's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 85-66 walloping at the hands of the Bluejays. It was supposed to be a close match, and UConn was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Creighton.
The losing side was boosted by Tristen Newton, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Donovan Clingan was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.
UConn struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Creighton racked up 18 assists.
The Wildcats' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-11. As for the Huskies, their loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 24-3.
Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Villanova haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Villanova and the Huskies were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Wildcats came up empty-handed after a 66-65 loss. Can Villanova avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UConn is a big 11.5-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 12-point favorite.
The over/under is 133.5 points.
Series History
Villanova has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UConn.
- Jan 20, 2024 - UConn 66 vs. Villanova 65
- Mar 04, 2023 - UConn 71 vs. Villanova 59
- Dec 28, 2022 - UConn 74 vs. Villanova 66
- Mar 11, 2022 - Villanova 63 vs. UConn 60
- Feb 22, 2022 - UConn 71 vs. Villanova 69
- Feb 05, 2022 - Villanova 85 vs. UConn 74
- Feb 20, 2021 - Villanova 68 vs. UConn 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Villanova 61 vs. UConn 55
- Dec 22, 2018 - Villanova 81 vs. UConn 58
- Jan 20, 2018 - Villanova 81 vs. UConn 61