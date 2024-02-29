Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-24, UCSB 14-12

What to Know

UCSB is 10-0 against the Mustangs since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Thursday, the Gauchos couldn't handle the Anteaters and fell 81-69. UCSB has struggled against the Anteaters recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 16th straight loss. They took a 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders.

The Gauchos have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-12 record this season. As for the Mustangs, their loss was their ninth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 4-24.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UCSB hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 62.5 points per game. The only thing between UCSB and another offensive beatdown is the Mustangs. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking ahead, UCSB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 9-14-1, while Cal Poly is 11-16.

Odds

UCSB is a big 13.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 5 years.