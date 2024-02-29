Who's Playing
Cal Poly Mustangs @ UCSB Gauchos
Current Records: Cal Poly 4-24, UCSB 14-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
What to Know
UCSB is 10-0 against the Mustangs since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Thursday, the Gauchos couldn't handle the Anteaters and fell 81-69. UCSB has struggled against the Anteaters recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 16th straight loss. They took a 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders.
The Gauchos have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-12 record this season. As for the Mustangs, their loss was their ninth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 4-24.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UCSB hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 62.5 points per game. The only thing between UCSB and another offensive beatdown is the Mustangs. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Looking ahead, UCSB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 9-14-1, while Cal Poly is 11-16.
Odds
UCSB is a big 13.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 135.5 points.
Series History
UCSB has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 5 years.
- Jan 06, 2024 - UCSB 61 vs. Cal Poly 52
- Mar 09, 2023 - UCSB 64 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Feb 02, 2023 - UCSB 68 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Jan 07, 2023 - UCSB 62 vs. Cal Poly 57
- Feb 12, 2022 - UCSB 69 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - UCSB 70 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Mar 05, 2021 - UCSB 71 vs. Cal Poly 57
- Mar 07, 2020 - UCSB 69 vs. Cal Poly 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - UCSB 63 vs. Cal Poly 45
- Mar 09, 2019 - UCSB 92 vs. Cal Poly 82