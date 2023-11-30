Halftime Report

Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: N. Arizona 2-3, UCSB 3-2

What to Know

The N. Arizona Lumberjacks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UCSB Gauchos at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Thunderdome. N. Arizona might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Lumberjacks came up short against the Warriors and fell 70-61.

Meanwhile, UCSB had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They managed a 69-65 victory over the Bulldogs.

UCSB's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ajay Mitchell, who scored 27 points along with 7 rebounds. Yohan Traore was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Lumberjacks now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Gauchos, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

N. Arizona will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 13-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UCSB is a big 13-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gauchos, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

N. Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Nov 18, 2022 - N. Arizona 63 vs. UCSB 54

