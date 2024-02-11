Halftime Report

Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ UIC Flames

Current Records: N. Iowa 13-11, UIC 9-15

How To Watch

What to Know

UIC will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UIC came into Wednesday's matchup having lost eight straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 61-56 victory over the Redbirds on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, N. Iowa came into Wednesday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Bears by a score of 72-65 on Wednesday. The victory was just what N. Iowa needed coming off of a 71-43 defeat in their prior game.

Jacob Hutson was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. He didn't help N. Iowa's cause all that much against the Racers last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Tytan Anderson, who scored seven points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Flames' win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-15. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 13-11.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, N. Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be UIC's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

UIC came up short against the Panthers when the teams last played back in January, falling 67-59. Will UIC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

N. Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

N. Iowa has won both of the games they've played against UIC in the last year.