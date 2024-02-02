Halftime Report

Oregon is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 46-39, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Oregon keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-6 in no time. On the other hand, USC will have to make due with an 8-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Oregon 14-6, USC 8-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Oregon has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Galen Center. Oregon is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, the Ducks couldn't handle the Wildcats and fell 87-78.

Despite their defeat, Oregon saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. N'Faly Dante, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Dante is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Jermaine Couisnard was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, USC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a hard 65-50 fall against the Bruins. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points USC has scored all season.

The Ducks' loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-6. As for the Trojans, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season.

Oregon was able to grind out a solid victory over the Trojans when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 82-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oregon since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oregon is a slight 2.5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

USC and Oregon both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.