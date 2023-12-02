Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Utah Valley 5-2, Utah Tech 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $15.75

What to Know

Utah Valley has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burns Arena. Utah Valley pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1-point favorite Trailblazers.

Last Wednesday, the Wolverines beat the Redhawks 78-72.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Lions on Monday, taking the game 73-66. The win was just what Utah Tech needed coming off of a 93-53 loss in their prior contest.

The Wolverines pushed their record up to 5-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.0 points per game. As for the Trailblazers, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Utah Valley and Utah Tech pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Utah Tech is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah Valley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Utah Tech is a slight 1-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Utah Tech.