Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Hawaii 5-0, Utah 4-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Utah Utes at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Delta Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Warriors beat the Toreros 77-66.

JoVon McClanahan and Noel Coleman were among the main playmakers for Hawaii as the former scored 17 points and the latter scored 26 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin McKoy, who scored 17 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Utes were able to grind out a solid victory over the Gaels on Monday, taking the game 78-71.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Utah to victory, but perhaps none more so than Gabe Madsen, who scored 17 points. Cole Bajema was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Their wins bumped the Warriors to 5-0 and the Toreros to 5-2.

Hawaii will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 11-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Hawaii have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Utah is a big 11-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Hawaii.