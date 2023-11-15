Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Campbell 1-1, Va. Tech 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies will be playing at home against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Va. Tech last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Gamecocks by a score of 79-77.

Sean Pedulla put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 26 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Lynn Kidd, who earned 12 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Campbell found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 77-63 to the Pirates. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Campbell in their matchups with East Carolina: they've now lost four in a row.

Campbell's loss came about despite a quality game from Anthony Dell'Orso, who earned 35 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Hokies' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Fighting Camels, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Va. Tech, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-16 record against the spread.

Va. Tech ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 17-9 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $791.04. On the other hand, Campbell was 6-11 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Va. Tech is a big 19.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

