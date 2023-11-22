Halftime Report

Valparaiso fell flat on their face against Illinois last Friday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Valparaiso has jumped out to a quick 34-27 lead against Western Illinois.

If Valparaiso keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Western Illinois will have to make due with a 2-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Western Illinois 2-2, Valparaiso 2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

Western Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Valparaiso Beacons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Western Illinois might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Leathernecks beat the Jaguars 88-80. With that victory, Western Illinois brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Valparaiso found out the hard way on Friday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 87-64 punch to the gut against the Fighting Illini. Valparaiso was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Isaiah Stafford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 30 points. Cooper Schwieger was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

The win got the Leathernecks back to even at 2-2. As for the Beacons, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 49.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Valparaiso is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Valparaiso

Lual Manyang: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Western Illinois

No Injury Information