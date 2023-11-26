Halftime Report

A win for VCU would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 46-40 lead against Penn State.

VCU came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Penn State 4-2, VCU 3-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The VCU Rams' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Penn State Nittany Lions at 10:30 a.m. ET on November 26th at State Farm Field House. VCU has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Friday, the Rams were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 65-61 to the Broncos. That's two games in a row now that VCU has lost by exactly four points.

Despite the defeat, VCU had strong showings from Max Shulga, who scored 24 points along with 8 rebounds, and Toibu Lawal, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions couldn't handle the Bulldogs on Friday and fell 88-78. Penn State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Kanye Clary put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with 5 rebounds. Zach Hicks was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 8 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Rams to 3-3 and the Broncos to 3-2.

Looking forward to Sunday, VCU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Penn State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nittany Lions, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.

Dec 02, 2020 - Penn State 72 vs. VCU 69

Injury Report for VCU

Sean Bairstow: Out (Foot)

Joe Bamisile: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Penn State