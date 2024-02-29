Halftime Report
This game looks nothing like the tight 55-54 margin from VCU's win over the Rams in their previous head-to-head back in February of 2023. VCU has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Rams 42-21.
If VCU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-9 in no time. On the other hand, Rhode Island will have to make due with an 11-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Rhode Island Rams @ VCU Rams
Current Records: Rhode Island 11-16, VCU 18-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.56
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the VCU Rams and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 28th at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rams beat the Hawks 73-69. The victory was just what VCU needed coming off of a 74-52 loss in their prior matchup.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead VCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Toibu Lawal, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Lawal didn't help VCU's cause all that much against the Minutemen last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Bamisile, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They suffered a grim 84-61 defeat to the Explorers.
Rhode Island's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Weston, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds, and Zek Montgomery who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds. Weston didn't help Rhode Island's cause all that much against the Spiders on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.
The Rams are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season. As for the Rams, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-16 record this season.
As for their game on Wednesday, VCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Rhode Island against the spread have faith in an upset since their 10-15-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to VCU's 16-11.
VCU barely slipped by the Rams in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 55-54. Does VCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Rams turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
VCU is a big 12.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 143 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rhode Island has won 6 out of their last 10 games against VCU.
- Feb 15, 2023 - VCU 55 vs. Rhode Island 54
- Feb 08, 2022 - VCU 73 vs. Rhode Island 64
- Feb 03, 2021 - VCU 63 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Jan 09, 2021 - Rhode Island 83 vs. VCU 68
- Jan 31, 2020 - Rhode Island 87 vs. VCU 75
- Jan 11, 2020 - Rhode Island 65 vs. VCU 56
- Mar 15, 2019 - Rhode Island 75 vs. VCU 70
- Feb 19, 2019 - VCU 76 vs. Rhode Island 42
- Jan 23, 2019 - Rhode Island 71 vs. VCU 65
- Mar 09, 2018 - Rhode Island 76 vs. VCU 67