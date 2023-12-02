Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Drexel 4-3, Villanova 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats will face off against the Drexel Dragons at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Villanova might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Wednesday.

After a string of four wins, Villanova's good fortune finally ran out. They fell 78-65 to the Hawks. Villanova didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Eric Dixon, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact Drexel proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Leopards as the Dragons made off with a 69-48 win.

The Wildcats have yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23.33 points. As for the Dragons, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Villanova have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.