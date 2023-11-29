Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 4-2, Villanova 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $143.33

What to Know

Saint Joseph's is 0-8 against Villanova since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Saint Joseph's Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Villanova Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Saint Joseph's proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 64-55 victory over the Pioneers.

Saint Joseph's can attribute much of their success to Rasheer Fleming, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds, and Cameron Brown, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Villanova had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-63 win over the Tigers.

Villanova's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyler Burton, who scored 11 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Moore, who scored 11 points.

The Hawks have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 4-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Saint Joseph's is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Joseph's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Villanova is a big 13.5-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Villanova has won all of the games they've played against Saint Joseph's in the last 8 years.