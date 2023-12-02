Who's Playing
Syracuse Orange @ Virginia Cavaliers
Current Records: Syracuse 5-2, Virginia 6-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans
- Ticket Cost: $10.20
What to Know
Syracuse is 1-9 against Virginia since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Syracuse proved on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Tigers as the Orange made off with a 80-57 victory. The oddsmakers were on Syracuse's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Among those leading the charge was Judah Mintz, who scored 33 points along with 5 rebounds. That makes it two consecutive games in which he has scored at least 33% of Syracuse's points. Another player making a difference was Chris Bell, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 3 assists.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers earned a 59-47 victory over the Aggies on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Virginia.
Virginia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ryan Dunn led the charge by scoring 12 points along with 5 rebounds and 5 blocks. Reece Beekman was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals.
The Orange's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.8 points per game. As for the Cavaliers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.
Syracuse is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.
Odds
Virginia is a big 11-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 129 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Syracuse.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Virginia 67 vs. Syracuse 62
- Jan 07, 2023 - Virginia 73 vs. Syracuse 66
- Jan 01, 2022 - Virginia 74 vs. Syracuse 69
- Mar 11, 2021 - Virginia 72 vs. Syracuse 69
- Jan 25, 2021 - Virginia 81 vs. Syracuse 58
- Jan 11, 2020 - Syracuse 63 vs. Virginia 55
- Nov 06, 2019 - Virginia 48 vs. Syracuse 34
- Mar 04, 2019 - Virginia 79 vs. Syracuse 53
- Feb 03, 2018 - Virginia 59 vs. Syracuse 44
- Jan 09, 2018 - Virginia 68 vs. Syracuse 61