Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Syracuse 5-2, Virginia 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $10.20

What to Know

Syracuse is 1-9 against Virginia since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Syracuse proved on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Tigers as the Orange made off with a 80-57 victory. The oddsmakers were on Syracuse's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was Judah Mintz, who scored 33 points along with 5 rebounds. That makes it two consecutive games in which he has scored at least 33% of Syracuse's points. Another player making a difference was Chris Bell, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers earned a 59-47 victory over the Aggies on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Virginia.

Virginia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ryan Dunn led the charge by scoring 12 points along with 5 rebounds and 5 blocks. Reece Beekman was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals.

The Orange's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.8 points per game. As for the Cavaliers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Syracuse is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Syracuse have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Virginia is a big 11-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Syracuse.