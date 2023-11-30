Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Virginia and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 27-26 lead against Texas A&M.

If Virginia keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-1 in no time. On the other hand, Texas A&M will have to make due with a 6-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Texas A&M 6-1, Virginia 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:15 p.m. ET on November 29th at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Texas A&M in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Sunday, the Aggies didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Cyclones, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given Texas A&M was down 21 points with 2:44 left in the first half.

Texas A&M's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Solomon Washington led the charge by scoring 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for Texas A&M was Wade Taylor IV's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when Virginia and West Virginia played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 120.5-point over/under. The Cavaliers had just enough and edged the Mountaineers out 56-54. The victory was just what Virginia needed coming off of a 65-41 loss in their prior matchup.

Virginia's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Reece Beekman, who scored 12 points along with 5 assists and 4 steals.

The losses dropped the Aggies to 6-1 and the Cyclones to 5-2.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Virginia is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Virginia is a 3-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 124 points.

Injury Report for Virginia

Injury Report for Texas A&M

Tyrece Radford: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Julius Marble: Game-Time Decision (Personal)

Henry Coleman III: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

No Injury Information