Who's Playing

American Eagles @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: American 4-6, VMI 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

VMI will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the American Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Keydets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-71 to the Blue Hose. VMI has struggled against Presbyterian recently, as their match on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, American's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. The matchup between the Eagles and the Hawks wasn't particularly close, with the Eagles falling 69-53. American found out winning isn't easy when you nail nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Elijah Stephens, who scored 16 points. Less helpful for American was Lorenzo Donadio's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Keydets' defeat dropped their record down to 2-7. As for the Eagles, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-6.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, American is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like American struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

American is a 3-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

American has won all of the games they've played against VMI in the last 6 years.