Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-3, VMI 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

VMI will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 100 points the game before, VMI faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They were the victim of a bruising 67-47 defeat at the hands of the Midshipmen.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Presbyterian found out the hard way on Monday. They fell just short of the Phoenix by a score of 82-79. Presbyterian has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The last time the Keydets won on the road was back last Wednesday. Having now lost four straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 2-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.0 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-3 record this season.

Not only did Presbyterian and VMI lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Presbyterian is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Presbyterian is a slight 2.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Presbyterian has won 6 out of their last 8 games against VMI.