Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Georgia 16-15, Wake Forest 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at LJVM Coliseum in an SEC postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Georgia earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Xavier and snuck past 78-76. Having forecasted a close win for the Bulldogs, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Silas Demary Jr. and RJ Melendez were among the main playmakers for Georgia as the former scored 16 points and the latter scored 14 points along with four steals. Melendez continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They came out on top against App. State by a score of 87-76.

Among those leading the charge was Kevin Miller, who scored 31 points along with two steals. He didn't help Wake Forest's cause all that much against Pittsburgh last Thursday but the same can't be said for this game. Efton Reid III was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Georgia's win bumped their record up to 18-16. As for Wake Forest, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-13 record this season.

Georgia is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Georgia skirted past Wake Forest 80-77 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wake Forest is a big 9.5-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

Wake Forest and Georgia both have 1 win in their last 2 games.