Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Colo. State 7-0, Washington 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $19.95

What to Know

The Washington Huskies will face off against the Colo. State Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Tuesday, the Huskies took their match at home with ease, bagging a 83-56 win over the Tritons.

Washington's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sahvir Wheeler led the charge by scoring 17 points along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Braxton Meah, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Colo. State put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Buffaloes by a score of 88-83. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Colo. State did.

Colo. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Isaiah Stevens, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists. Joel Scott was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Huskies' victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for the Rams, they pushed their record up to 7-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Colo. State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Washington hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.7 points per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 85.1 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Colo. State is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

