Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Florida 18-7, Alabama 18-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Alabama put the finishing touches on their 11th blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past the Aggies 100-75. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Alabama got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Mark Sears out in front who scored 23 points along with three steals. Sears is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last eight games he's played. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with three steals.

Florida aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with an 88-82 win over the Bulldogs. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zyon Pullin led the charge by scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Thomas Haugh, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The Crimson Tide are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season. As for the Gators, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 18-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.7 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Alabama against the Gators in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 97-69 victory. With Alabama ahead 52-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Alabama has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Florida.