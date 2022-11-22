Who's Playing

Bradley @ No. 13 Auburn

Current Records: Bradley 3-1; Auburn 4-0

What to Know

The #13 Auburn Tigers will square off against the Bradley Braves at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

Auburn didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Southern Tigers at home this past Friday as they won 72-56. Auburn's forward Jaylin Williams looked sharp as he had 14 points along with eight rebounds. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Winthrop Eagles last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Williams' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Bradley had enough points to win and then some against the SE Missouri State Redhawks this past Saturday, taking their contest 73-60.

Their wins bumped Auburn to 4-0 and the Braves to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Auburn and Bradley clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.