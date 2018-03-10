WATCH: Buzzer-beater puts UMBC in NCAA Tournament for 1st time in a decade

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers are NCAA Tournament bound after stunning No. 1 seed Vermont in the America East Championship game at the buzzer on Saturday.

The 65-62 win and automatic Big Dance berth marks the first time the Retrievers will be in the field of 68 in a decade, thanks to a cool-as-a-cucumber 3-pointer from Jarius Lyles from the top of the key.

UMBC took down Vermont for the first time in over a decade IN DRAMATIC FASHION... and punched a ticket to the tourney! pic.twitter.com/j409FUMkZp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 10, 2018

The result is a feel-good story for UMBC, which tied a program-record for most victories in a single season with 24.

It's also a heart-breaker for top-seeded Vermont; the Catamounts beat UMBC by 15 and 28 in two regular-season contests, but couldn't get the job done on a third try -- an outcome that will send Vermont to the NIT after it won the regular-season league title handily.