WATCH: Buzzer-beater puts UMBC in NCAA Tournament for 1st time in a decade
The Retrievers broke the heart of the America East regular-season champion Vermont
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers are NCAA Tournament bound after stunning No. 1 seed Vermont in the America East Championship game at the buzzer on Saturday.
The 65-62 win and automatic Big Dance berth marks the first time the Retrievers will be in the field of 68 in a decade, thanks to a cool-as-a-cucumber 3-pointer from Jarius Lyles from the top of the key.
The result is a feel-good story for UMBC, which tied a program-record for most victories in a single season with 24.
It's also a heart-breaker for top-seeded Vermont; the Catamounts beat UMBC by 15 and 28 in two regular-season contests, but couldn't get the job done on a third try -- an outcome that will send Vermont to the NIT after it won the regular-season league title handily.
