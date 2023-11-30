Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: UMBC 4-4, Coppin State 0-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After five games on the road, Coppin State is heading back home. They will take on the UMBC Retrievers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Coppin State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Sunday.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Coppin State and boy were they right. They suffered a painful 81-62 defeat at the hands of the Explorers. Coppin State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 20 to 4 on offense.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Greg Spurlock, who scored 15 points. Another player making a difference was Camaren Sparrrow, who scored 14 points.

We saw a pretty high 166-over/under line set for UMBC's previous match, but the actual score was more down to earth. They managed a 80-76 win over the Pirates on Monday.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 0-7 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Retrievers, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

While only UMBC took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, UMBC shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. This contest will be Coppin State's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coppin State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 25.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UMBC is a big 9.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Retrievers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

UMBC has won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last 6 years.