Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Utah Tech 5-4, CSNorthridge 6-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors will be playing at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Utah Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on CSNorthridge, who comes in off a win.

CSNorthridge has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 31 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Flames 92-54 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as CSNorthridge did.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 63-62 to the Vandals. Utah Tech didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losses dropped the Matadors to 6-3 and the Flames to 0-2.

As for their next game, CSNorthridge is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep CSNorthridge in mind: they have a solid 6-1 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a 3.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Matadors, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

CSNorthridge and Utah Tech both have 1 win in their last 2 games.