Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: FDU 4-4, Fordham 3-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Fordham is 3-0 against FDU since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Fordham Rams will be playing at home against the FDU Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Monday, the Rams took their match at home with ease, bagging a 93-61 win over the Jaspers.

Fordham relied on the efforts of Kyle Rose, who scored 14 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals, and Japhet Medor, who scored 16 points along with 6 assists and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Gray, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, FDU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 97-86 to the Colonials.

Even though they lost, FDU were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Robert Morris only pulled down ten.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 3-3.

Going forward, Fordham is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FDU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Fordham is a big 11-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fordham has won all of the games they've played against FDU in the last 8 years.