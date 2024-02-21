Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Dayton 21-4, George Mason 17-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Dayton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. Dayton is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.1% better than the opposition, a fact Dayton proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-70 victory over the Rams.

DaRon Holmes II was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. Javon Bennett was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last contest, George Mason made sure to put some points up on the board against the Colonials last Tuesday. The Patriots were the clear victor by a 90-67 margin over the Colonials. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-27.

George Mason can attribute much of their success to Keyshawn Hall, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Hall hasn't dropped below 20 points for four straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Amari Kelly, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Flyers pushed their record up to 21-4 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Patriots, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 17-8.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dayton came up short against the Patriots when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 74-69. Can Dayton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dayton is a slight 2.5-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 134 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton has won 5 out of their last 9 games against George Mason.