Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Hartford

Current Records: Pennsylvania 9-11; Hartford 4-16

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Hartford Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Chase Family Arena. The Quakers earned a 75-55 win in their most recent contest against Hartford in November of last year.

UPenn came up short against the Yale Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 70-63.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Morgan State Bears last Wednesday, falling 92-84.

UPenn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take UPenn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Quakers are a big 15-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Pennsylvania won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.