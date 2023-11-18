Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Valparaiso 2-1, Illinois 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: BTN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Valparaiso has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 8:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Valparaiso will be strutting in after a win while Illinois will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, the Beacons earned a 64-59 win over the Phoenix.

Jaxon Edwards was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Illinois on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-64 to the Golden Eagles.

Despite their loss, Illinois saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marcus Domask, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Terrence Shannon Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

The Beacons now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Fighting Illini, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 2-1.

Valparaiso must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 29.5-point spread they're up against. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Valparaiso have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Illinois is a big 29.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Illini, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.

Mar 14, 2017 - Illinois 82 vs. Valparaiso 57

Injury Report for Illinois

Coleman Hawkins: Out (Undisclosed)

Sencire Harris: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Valparaiso