Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 1-2, Illinois State 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Illinois State Redbirds at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CEFCU Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Illinois found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to the Ramblers. Eastern Illinois was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-25.

Meanwhile, the Redbirds couldn't handle the Billikens on Saturday and fell 80-71.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Malachi Poindexter, who earned 19 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Redbirds, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Illinois State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They finished last season with an 11-19-1 record against the spread.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Illinois State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Illinois State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.