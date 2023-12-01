Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Maryland 4-3, Indiana 5-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $22.49

What to Know

Maryland has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Maryland Terrapins and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Tuesday, the Terrapins were fully in charge, breezing past the Broncs 103-76 at home.

Maryland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jahmir Young, who scored 22 points along with 5 assists, and Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Reese continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Geronimo, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers earned a 89-76 win over the Crimson on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Indiana.

Among those leading the charge was Kel'el Ware, who scored 28 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Malik Reneau was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals.

The Terrapins pushed their record up to 4-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.8 points per game. As for the Hoosiers, their victory bumped their record up to 5-1.

Indiana and Maryland pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Indiana is a 3-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana and Maryland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.