Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ No. 4 Kentucky

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

A victory for the Bulldogs just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 96-71 punch to the gut against the Duquesne Dukes. South Carolina State was surely aware of their 20.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Davion Everett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Wildcats on Tuesday, but luck did not. They took an 86-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans. Despite the loss, UK had strong showings from Oscar Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 18 boards in addition to four blocks, and guard Cason Wallace, who had 14 points and five assists along with eight steals and five boards.

South Carolina State is now 0-3 while UK sits at 2-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: South Carolina State is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 85.3 on average. The Wildcats' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.10%, which places them 31st in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 38.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.