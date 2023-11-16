Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Dayton 1-1, LSU 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

LSU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Dayton Flyers at 4:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

LSU came into the matchup on Friday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of the Colonels by a score of 68-66. LSU found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

Despite the loss, LSU got a solid performance out of Jalen Reed, who earned 14 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for LSU was Jordan Wright's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Flyers came up short against the Wildcats on Friday and fell 71-66.

Despite their loss, Dayton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. DaRon Holmes II, who earned 17 points along with 6 assists and 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Flyers, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Odds

Dayton is a slight 1.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

