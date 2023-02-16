Who's Playing
UCF @ Memphis
Current Records: UCF 15-9; Memphis 19-6
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Memphis Tigers and the UCF Knights will face off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. If the game is anything like UCF's 107-104 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Memphis netted an 86-77 win over the Temple Owls on Sunday. It was another big night for the Tigers' forward DeAndre Williams, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds along with six dimes.
Meanwhile, the Knights were completely in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 96-52 at home. Five players on UCF scored in the double digits: guard Ithiel Horton (20), forward Taylor Hendricks (18), guard Darius Johnson (13), guard C.J. Kelly (12), and forward Thierno Sylla (10).
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their 12 home games.
The wins brought Memphis up to 19-6 and UCF to 15-9. The Tigers are 12-6 after wins this season, the Knights 10-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Memphis have won 11 out of their last 18 games against UCF.
- Jan 11, 2023 - UCF 107 vs. Memphis 104
- Mar 11, 2022 - Memphis 85 vs. UCF 69
- Feb 05, 2022 - Memphis 88 vs. UCF 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - UCF 74 vs. Memphis 64
- Mar 12, 2021 - Memphis 70 vs. UCF 62
- Feb 03, 2021 - Memphis 75 vs. UCF 61
- Feb 01, 2021 - Memphis 96 vs. UCF 69
- Jan 29, 2020 - Memphis 59 vs. UCF 57
- Mar 15, 2019 - Memphis 79 vs. UCF 55
- Feb 16, 2019 - UCF 79 vs. Memphis 72
- Jan 27, 2019 - Memphis 77 vs. UCF 57
- Feb 11, 2018 - UCF 68 vs. Memphis 64
- Jan 03, 2018 - UCF 65 vs. Memphis 56
- Mar 10, 2017 - UCF 84 vs. Memphis 54
- Feb 04, 2017 - UCF 72 vs. Memphis 57
- Jan 22, 2017 - Memphis 70 vs. UCF 65
- Feb 17, 2016 - Memphis 73 vs. UCF 56
- Jan 26, 2016 - Memphis 97 vs. UCF 86