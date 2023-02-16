Who's Playing

UCF @ Memphis

Current Records: UCF 15-9; Memphis 19-6

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Memphis Tigers and the UCF Knights will face off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. If the game is anything like UCF's 107-104 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Memphis netted an 86-77 win over the Temple Owls on Sunday. It was another big night for the Tigers' forward DeAndre Williams, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, the Knights were completely in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 96-52 at home. Five players on UCF scored in the double digits: guard Ithiel Horton (20), forward Taylor Hendricks (18), guard Darius Johnson (13), guard C.J. Kelly (12), and forward Thierno Sylla (10).

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their 12 home games.

The wins brought Memphis up to 19-6 and UCF to 15-9. The Tigers are 12-6 after wins this season, the Knights 10-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won 11 out of their last 18 games against UCF.