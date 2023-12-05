Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Indiana 6-1, Michigan 4-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Michigan has been on the road for four straight, but on Tuesday they'll finally head home. The Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Crisler Center. Michigan might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Saturday.

Michigan pushed their score all the way to 83, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Ducks by a score of 86-83. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Michigan in their matchups with Oregon: they've now lost three in a row.

Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dug McDaniel, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, Indiana entered their tilt with Maryland with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hoosiers walked away with a 65-53 win over the Terrapins on Friday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Mackenzie Mgbako, who scored 13 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Wolverines have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season. As for the Hoosiers, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-1.

Going forward, Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Michigan's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread vs Indiana over their last eight matchups.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Michigan has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 49.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've drained 49.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Michigan is a big 7.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolverines, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.