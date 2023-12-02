There are blocks, and then there is downright disrespect. Four-star Missouri signee Peyton Marshall exhibited the latter in his team's Overtime Elite win on Friday night.

Marshall, a 7-foot center out of Atlanta, can use his size to bully opponents, especially at the high school level. When his Cold Hearts team was taking on RWE, Marshall defended the rim with perfection and sent a message to his opponent in the process.

In the third quarter, RWE's Daquan Davis was driving to the hoop, but Marshall swatted away his attempt with relative ease. Then, as Davis was laying on the ground out of bounds, Marshall passed him the ball to put an exclamation point on the play.

Cold Hearts went on to win the game, 92-90, and Marshall ended the night with four points, three rebounds and two blocks.

Marshall is a four-star recruit and the No. 8 center in the 2024 signing class, according to the 247Sports rankings. Marshall recently signed with Missouri, picking the Tigers over other major SEC programs like Auburn and Ole Miss.

Marshall's signing, which came alongside four other four-star prospects, helped the Tigers jump up to No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports Team Rankings. Only Duke and Kentucky rank ahead of them.