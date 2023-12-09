Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Akron 5-3, N. Kentucky 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Kentucky will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Akron Zips at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. N. Kentucky might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up eight turnovers on Wednesday.

After a string of four wins, N. Kentucky's good fortune finally ran out. They fell just short of the Redbirds by a score of 62-59.

Meanwhile, Akron had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They enjoyed a cozy 67-52 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

Akron can attribute much of their success to Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 18 rebounds.

The Norse's defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Zips, their victory bumped their record up to 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Akron is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.