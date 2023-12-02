Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: LMU 5-3, Nevada 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

LMU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

LMU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 20 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Bears at home to the tune of 90-63. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 20.5 in LMU's favor.

LMU can attribute much of their success to Dominick Harris, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 3 assists. Another player making a difference was Alex Merkviladze, who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nevada put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Grizzlies by a score of 77-66.

Among those leading the charge was Kenan Blackshear, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of K.J. Hymes, who scored 13 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Lions' victory bumped their record up to 5-3. As for the Wolf Pack, they have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 5-0 record.

LMU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Nevada is a big 8.5-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 3 out of their last 4 games against LMU.