Who's Playing

UMBC @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: UMBC 14-7; New Jersey Tech 5-14

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders lost both of their matches to the UMBC Retrievers last season on scores of 56-76 and 69-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. New Jersey Tech and UMBC will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wellness and Events Center. The Retrievers should still be riding high after a win, while New Jersey Tech will be looking to right the ship.

New Jersey Tech received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 85-69 to the Vermont Catamounts.

Meanwhile, UMBC strolled past the New Hamp. Wildcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 80-69.

The Highlanders are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with New Jersey Tech, who are 9-8-1 against the spread.

New Jersey Tech is now 5-14 while UMBC sits at 14-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Jersey Tech is stumbling into the game with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. To make matters even worse for New Jersey Tech, the Retrievers come into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at ten. So the cards are definitely stacked in UMBC's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.20

Odds

The Retrievers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Retrievers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

UMBC have won three out of their last five games against New Jersey Tech.