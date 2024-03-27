Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: PFW 20-11, Norfolk State 21-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Norfolk State will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in a MEAC postseason contest. The stakes are high as the pair are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Norfolk State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They strolled past Alabama A&M with points to spare, taking the game 81-66.

Meanwhile, PFW earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Monday. They slipped by Tarleton State 73-72. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mastodons.

Norfolk State pushed their record up to 23-11 with that win, which was their 14th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.5 points per game. As for PFW, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 23-12 record this season.

PFW and Norfolk State pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, PFW is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Norfolk State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

PFW is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

