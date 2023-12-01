Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Purdue 7-0, Northwestern 5-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $75.75

What to Know

Northwestern will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Northwestern Wildcats and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Monday, the Wildcats made easy work of the Huskies and carried off a 89-67 victory.

Northwestern's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Boo Buie led the charge by scoring 23 points along with 7 assists. Matthew Nicholson was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Purdue put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They put a hurting on the Tigers at home to the tune of 99-67. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Purdue, Purdue is are in good company: they have won three games by 30 points or more this season.

Purdue can attribute much of their success to Braden Smith, who almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Edey, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 5-1 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Boilermakers, their win bumped their record up to 7-0.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northwestern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Purdue is a solid 7-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Purdue has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.