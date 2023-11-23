Halftime Report

A win for Notre Dame would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Md.-E. Shore 38-22.

Notre Dame have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-2, Notre Dame 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.10

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Last Saturday, the Hawks had just enough and edged the Quakers out 83-80. The victory was just what Md.-E. Shore needed coming off of a 80-61 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-64 win over the Cowboys on Friday. The victory was just what Notre Dame needed coming off of a 83-59 defeat in their prior game.

Notre Dame's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from J.R. Konieczny, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The win got the Hawks back to even at 2-2. As for the Fighting Irish, the victory also got them back to even at 2-2.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Md.-E. Shore have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Notre Dame is a big 11.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

