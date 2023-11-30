Halftime Report

Radford is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Radford leads 34-31 over Old Dominion.

Radford entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Old Dominion step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Radford 5-3, Old Dominion 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will head out on the road to face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chartway Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Radford waltzed into Sunday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Gators 100-53 at home. With that win, Radford brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 68-61 win over the Dragons on Sunday. The victory was just what Old Dominion needed coming off of a 76-56 defeat in their prior game.

The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 5-3. As for the Monarchs, their victory bumped their record up to 2-3.

Radford is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Radford in mind: they have a solid 5-1 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Radford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Old Dominion is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Injury Report for Old Dominion

Injury Report for Radford

Josiah Harris: Game-Time Decision (Quadriceps)

Ibu Yamazaki: Out for the Season (Knee)

No Injury Information