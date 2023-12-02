Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Michigan 4-3, Oregon 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $2.96

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oregon Ducks at 3:30 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 83 points the game before, Michigan faltered in their matchup last Friday. They took a 73-57 bruising from the Red Raiders.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Oregon and Alabama didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Ducks fell 99-91 to the Crimson Tide. Despite running the score up even higher than they did last Friday (82), Oregon still had to take the loss.

Oregon's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 24 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Kario Oquendo was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 4 blocks.

Their wins bumped the Wolverines to 4-3

In addition to losing their last games, Oregon and Michigan failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Oregon is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Michigan and Oregon are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.9 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Oregon is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Oregon has won both of the games they've played against Michigan in the last 6 years.