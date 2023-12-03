Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Clemson 6-0, Pittsburgh 5-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

Clemson is 9-0 against Pittsburgh since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Petersen Events Center. Clemson is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Clemson and Alabama didn't disappoint and broke past the 160 point over/under on Tuesday. The Tigers came out on top against the Crimson Tide by a score of 85-77. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, as Clemson's was.

PJ Hall was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 blocks. Another player making a difference was Joseph Girard III, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Pittsburgh last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-64 to the Tigers. It was the first time this season that Pittsburgh let down their fans at home.

Pittsburgh's loss came about despite a quality game from Blake Hinson, who scored 22 points along with 5 rebounds. Less helpful for Pittsburgh was Ishmael Leggett's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 6-0. As for the Panthers, their defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-2.

Clemson is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Pittsburgh.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clemson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 7 years.