Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Delaware 6-3, Robert Morris 2-7

What to Know

Robert Morris will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Robert Morris might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up nine turnovers on Wednesday.

Robert Morris' recent rough patch got a bit rougher after their third straight loss. They took a 87-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Griffins. Robert Morris has not had much luck with Canisius recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Delaware finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 87-80 win over the Musketeers on Tuesday.

Jalun Trent was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 27 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Cavan Reilly, who scored 17 points along with 3 steals.

The Colonials bumped their record down to 2-7 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their victory bumped their record up to 6-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Delaware is a 5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

