Portland State Vikings @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Portland State 16-13, Sacramento State 7-22

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Portland State Vikings and the Sacramento State Hornets are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at The Nest. Portland State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Vikings couldn't handle the Grizzlies and fell 82-73.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State came into Saturday's game having lost 11 straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-63 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Sacramento State has posted since January 13th.

The Vikings' defeat dropped their record down to 16-13. As for the Hornets, their win ended a ten-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-22.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sacramento State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Portland State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Portland State is expected to win, but their 3-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Portland State is a slight 1-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Vikings slightly, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132 points.

Portland State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.